Head of the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians visits Artsakh

On June 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received head of the Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians, member of the New Democratic Party of Canada David Warner.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister briefed on Artsakh’s foreign policy priorities and noted the importance of expanding the cooperation of Artsakh with other countries as a significant contribution to ensuring stability in the region.

Masis Mayilian also touched upon the state-building process in Artsakh, as well as briefed on the challenges the Republic had faced for the years of independence and on the ways of solving them.

Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Secretary of the ANC Canada Sevak Palyan also participated in the meeting.