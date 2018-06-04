Mourinho says Mkhitaryan was “not ready” for Man Utd reality

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan “was struggling to deal with the pace at Man Utd,” Daily Star reports.

Speaking to Gary Lineker on the Premier League Show, the Portuguese said “Micki realised he was not ready for this reality.”

When asked if it is hard to keep players in the side when they are not starting, he said: “It is not hard, it is impossible.

“It depends on the nature of the player.

“The way Micki dealt with it, is different to other players.

“He realized he was not ready for this reality – physical, mental, competitiveness.

“Also his body, to adapt to that intensity with little time to recover from match to match, is hard.”