Producers of Armenian Genocide documentary take on rising tide of anti-Semitism

17:52, 04 Jun 2018
Off

Fresh off their acclaimed documentary on the Armenian Genocide, Architects of Denial (which was adapted as a television special Denial), Executive Producers David McKenzie (a multi-Emmy Award-winning Producer and Director), Dean Cain and Montel Williams have announced their new feature length project, titled Hate Among Us, which will shine a spotlight on the rising tide of anti-Semitism worldwide, PRNewswire reports.

In making Architects of Denial Cain, Williams and McKenzie realized how critical raising awareness around genocide was, both in the context of mistakes of the past, and also to sound the alarm about the societal forces that can lead to genocide in real time.  While at first glance the three may seem unlikely producing partners, their shared commitment to raising awareness whenever hate is on the march has proven an effective creative and advocacy partnership.

“Anti-Semitic incidents were up 86% in the United States in 2017, and that should scare all of us,” said Williams.  “History tells us that anti-Semitism is a form of bigotry that can easily escalate from rhetoric to violence.  In showing audiences what this rising tide of anti-Semitism really looks like, I hope we can contribute to an equally dramatic decline in this dangerous ideology of hate.”

Dean Cain agrees.  “We are very concerned about the amount and degree of anti-Semitism that is growing throughout the world – and the continued denial of the Holocaust by so many different sources.  We believe it is important to tell this story now, so we can stop the spread of anti-Semitism and the lies that Holocaust deniers are spreading.”

Hate Among Us is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018 and filming has begun in The United States, Canada, Europeand Israel, as well as in other countries around the world.  Associated Television International (ATI) will distribute the film for theatrical distribution and all television worldwide.

Jim Romanovich, President of Worldwide Entertainment for ATI’s distribution group, said:  “We are honored to bring this compelling story to millions of people around the world so that they can truly get a deeper understanding of how these horrific situations affect not just the victims of genocide but the changing world itself.”

