The coordinating committee of the protests in Artsakh has decided to stop the acts of protests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs in a Facbook post.

The decision follows a meeting and agreements reached with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, as well as a call from Armenian Prim Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I’m proud of you, proud citizens of the Republic of Artsakh,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote.