Carlos, Djorkaeff, Maldini and others: Football legends to meet in Yerevan on July 8

17:36, 05 Jun 2018
Yerevan will host a match between Latin American and European football legends. The match will take place on July 8, the only day off during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Organizer of the event, businessman Arthur Soghomonyan says the World Cup will move to Armenia for three days.

Ruvaldo, Cafu, Gabriel Batistuta, Hernan Crespo, Dida, Ivan Samorano, Ivan Cordoba, Roberto Carlos and Serginho will play for the Latin American team.

The European team will feature Paolo Maldini, Youri Djorkaeff, Ryan Giggs, Demetrio Albertini and Hristo Stoichkov.

Negotiations are under way with Kaka, Puyol, Lotar Mateus, Kakha Kaladze, Levan Kobiashvili, Igor Belanov, Francesco Totti, Cavier Zanetti, Maxim Kovtun and Ronaldinho are under way. Khorem Hovhannisyan may also participate in the match.

The match will take place at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium in Yerevan and will kick off at 5:45 Yerevan time.

