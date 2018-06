Photo: Reuters

An early landscape painting by Vincent Van Gogh has sold for $8.3m at an auction in Paris, the BBC reports.

Painted in 1882, Fishing Net Menders in the Dunes depicts peasant women working on the land, inspired by countryside around The Hague in the Netherlands.

It was bought by an American collector after a bidding war that pushed the price above its estimate of €3m-€5m.

The painting is the first Van Gogh to be auctioned in France for more than 20 years.