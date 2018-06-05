European investors ready to discuss implementation of concrete programs in Armenia

14:35, 05 Jun 2018
Off

The Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski sees good perspectives for attracting European investments in Armenia.

The Ambassador said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that “European investors are ready to discuss concrete programs.”

PM Pashnyan, in turn, attached importance to the continuous development of cooperation with the European Union. He noted that the recent events in Armenia [peaceful transition of power] have considerably contributed to the development and reinforcement of democracy.

According to the Prime Minister, the favorable atmosphere in the country will further boost the implementation of reforms and radical changes in a number of spheres.

Nikol Pashinyan pointed to the fight against corruption as the government’s number one priority. He said the executive body will also seek to develop democratic institutions, improve the business environment, including the protection of investments, elimination of monopolies, minimizing  corruption in the field of state procurement, etc.

“We are resolute to call our goals  and programs to life to achieve concrete results,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

