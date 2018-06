The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) will visit Armenia on June 13, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

The Co-Chairs had earlier said they expect to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June.

Tigran Balayan said no agreements have been reached on meetings between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials.