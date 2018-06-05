Tigran Balayan: Armenian Genocide recognition process irreversible

12:41, 05 Jun 2018


Recognition of the crime of genocide is a process of prioritizing the universal values and reinstating human rights called to prevent the recurrence of such crimes irrespective of domestic situation and geopolitical developments, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

“For Armenia this process is a priority, and we’ll keep playing a leading role in international efforts towards that goal,” he added.

The comments come in the wake of Israel’s decision to postpone debate on Armenian Genocide until after Turkish elections planned for June 24.

“Tens of resolutions adopted by a number of countries and international organizations make it clear that the process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is irreversible,” Balayan stated.

