UN Secretary-General’s message on World Environment Day

11:54, 05 Jun 2018
Off

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has released a video message on World Environment Day 2018:

A healthy planet is essential for a prosperous and peaceful future.

We all have a role to play in protecting our only home.

But it can be difficult to know what to do or where to start.

That’s why this World Environment Day has just one request.

Beat plastic pollution.

Our world is swamped by harmful plastic waste.

Every year, more than 8 million tonnes end up in the oceans.

Microplastics in the seas now outnumber stars in our galaxy

From remote islands to the Artic, nowhere is untouched.

If present trends continue, by 2050 our oceans will have more plastic than fish.

On World Environment Day, the message is simple: reject single-use plastic.

Refuse what you can’t re-use.

Together, we can chart a path to a cleaner, greener world.

Thank you.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Artsakh President meets Armenia's army chief

16:49, 05 Jun 2018

Iran to boost uranium enrichment if nuclear deal fails

15:49, 05 Jun 2018

European investors ready to discuss implementation of concrete programs in Armenia

14:35, 05 Jun 2018

American Film Showcase 2018 opens in Yerevan

13:33, 05 Jun 2018

Tigran Balayan: Armenian Genocide recognition process irreversible

12:41, 05 Jun 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Armenia on June 13

12:20, 05 Jun 2018

Aurora Weekend of events to start on June 8

11:59, 05 Jun 2018

Acts of protest called off in Artsakh

10:14, 05 Jun 2018

Early Van Gogh landscape sells for €7m at French auction

09:57, 05 Jun 2018

Issues of Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation discussed in Moscow

18:46, 04 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh President meets Armenia's army chief

Iran to boost uranium enrichment if nuclear deal fails

European investors ready to discuss implementation of concrete programs in Armenia

American Film Showcase 2018 opens in Yerevan

Tigran Balayan: Armenian Genocide recognition process irreversible

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia