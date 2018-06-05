UN Secretary-General’s message on World Environment Day

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has released a video message on World Environment Day 2018:

A healthy planet is essential for a prosperous and peaceful future.

We all have a role to play in protecting our only home.

But it can be difficult to know what to do or where to start.

That’s why this World Environment Day has just one request.

Beat plastic pollution.

Our world is swamped by harmful plastic waste.

Every year, more than 8 million tonnes end up in the oceans.

Microplastics in the seas now outnumber stars in our galaxy

From remote islands to the Artic, nowhere is untouched.

If present trends continue, by 2050 our oceans will have more plastic than fish.

On World Environment Day, the message is simple: reject single-use plastic.

Refuse what you can’t re-use.

Together, we can chart a path to a cleaner, greener world.

Thank you.