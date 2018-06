Artsakh Police chief Kamo Aghajanyan has submitted his resignation to President Bako Sahakyan today.

Aghajanyan had been serving as Police chief since 2013.

The resignation follows days of protests in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert that were sparked by a clash between National Security Service representatives and two citizens.

State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan also announced his resignation earlier today.