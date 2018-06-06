Artsakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan resigns

11:02, 06 Jun 2018
Off

Artsakh’s State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan has submitted his resignation to President Bako Sahakyan.

Harutyunyan is expected to present the reasons of the decision at a press conference in Stepanakert later today.

