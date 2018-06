Artsakh National Security Service Chief (NSS) Arshavir Gharamyan and his deputy Garik Sargsyan have resigned, former State Minister Arayik Hrutyunyan told a press conference today.

Arayik Harutyunyan quit as State Minister earlier today. Artsakh police Chief Kamo Aghajanyan has also stepped down.

The resignations follow days of protests sparked by a clash between NSS employees and two citizens.