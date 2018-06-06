IMF: Armenia’s financial system stability exemplary

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Yulia Ustyugova, Permanent Representative of the International Monetary Fund in the Republic of Armenia.

The Premier appreciated the ongoing close cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and the assistance provided by the IMF for Armenia’s economic reforms. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that spending efficiency and financial discipline are among his government’s key priorities.

The IMF Permanent Representative briefed the Prime Minister on the programs implemented by the Fund in Armenia and the upcoming projects. Yulia Ustyugova expressed confidence that in cooperation with the new government, the IMF would be able to effectively promote the ongoing reforms. She highlighted the stability of Armenia’s financial system, stressing that the country is exemplary in this regard.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the new government’s program, including the efforts to improve tax and customs administration, the proposed pension system reform, as well as a number of other issues of mutual concern.