Trump grants clemency to Kardashian-backed nonviolent drug offender

President Trump has granted clemency to 63-year-old great grandmother Alice Johnson, who has been serving life in prison for a non-violent drug offence, the BBC reports.

The case was highlighted last week when Kim Kardashian West met Mr Trump to lobby for her release.

The White House said she had been a model prisoner and worked hard to rehabilitate herself.

Johnson was jailed in 1996, with 15 others, for taking part in a cocaine distribution ring.

She was convicted on possession and money-laundering charges in Tennessee.

Johnson met the criteria for former President Barack Obama’s Clemency Project 2014 but was turned down for release just days before the end of his term.

“Ms Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behaviour and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” the White House said in a statement.

“Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.”

Kardashian joined what has been a long-running campaign for Johnson’s freedom, spearheaded by the Can-Do foundation, friends and family.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to express gratitude to Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and “everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson.”

In a separate tweet Kardashian said she hopes to continue “this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition.”