Trump grants clemency to Kardashian-backed nonviolent drug offender

21:20, 06 Jun 2018
Off

President Trump has granted clemency to 63-year-old great grandmother Alice Johnson, who has been serving life in prison for a non-violent drug offence, the BBC reports.

The case was highlighted last week when Kim Kardashian West met Mr Trump to lobby for her release.

The White House said she had been a model prisoner and worked hard to rehabilitate herself.

Johnson was jailed in 1996, with 15 others, for taking part in a cocaine distribution ring.

She was convicted on possession and money-laundering charges in Tennessee.

Johnson met the criteria for former President Barack Obama’s Clemency Project 2014 but was turned down for release just days before the end of his term.

“Ms Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behaviour and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” the White House said in a statement.

“Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.”

Kardashian joined what has been a long-running campaign for Johnson’s freedom, spearheaded by the Can-Do foundation, friends and family.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to express gratitude to Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and “everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson.”

In a separate tweet Kardashian said she hopes to continue “this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Five Armenians charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

23:00, 06 Jun 2018

IMF: Armenia's financial system stability exemplary

18:26, 06 Jun 2018

Armenia’s Sevan Startup Summit to Take Place in July 2018

17:36, 06 Jun 2018

Artsakh's Security Service Chief resigns

16:25, 06 Jun 2018

EU Report: EU-Armenia relations reach new highs

15:39, 06 Jun 2018

Artsakh Police Chief steps down

14:53, 06 Jun 2018

MP Samvel Aleksanyan quits the Republican faction

14:25, 06 Jun 2018

World Bank projects a 4.1% economic growth for Armenia in 2018

13:19, 06 Jun 2018

Belgian-Armenians detained in tennis match-fixing probe

12:54, 06 Jun 2018

Armenian FM visits Russia

12:10, 06 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Five Armenians charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

IMF: Armenia's financial system stability exemplary

Armenia’s Sevan Startup Summit to Take Place in July 2018

Artsakh's Security Service Chief resigns

EU Report: EU-Armenia relations reach new highs

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia