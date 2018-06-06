World Bank projects a 4.1% economic growth for Armenia in 2018

13:19, 06 Jun 2018
Off

The World Bank projects a 4.1% economic growth for Armenia in 2018. Growth is forecast to pick up to 4% in 2018 and 2019.

The World Bank says in a new report on Global Economic Prospects that global economic growth will remain robust at 3.1 percent in 2018 before slowing gradually over the next two years, as advanced-economy growth decelerates and the recovery in major commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies levels off.

Growth in Europe and Central Asia region is projected to moderate to an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in 2018 and edge down to 3.1 percent in 2019, as a modest recovery among commodity exporting economies is only partially offset by a slowdown among commodity importers.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

IMF: Armenia's financial system stability exemplary

18:26, 06 Jun 2018

Armenia’s Sevan Startup Summit to Take Place in July 2018

17:36, 06 Jun 2018

Artsakh's Security Service Chief resigns

16:25, 06 Jun 2018

EU Report: EU-Armenia relations reach new highs

15:39, 06 Jun 2018

Artsakh Police Chief steps down

14:53, 06 Jun 2018

MP Samvel Aleksanyan quits the Republican faction

14:25, 06 Jun 2018

Belgian-Armenians detained in tennis match-fixing probe

12:54, 06 Jun 2018

Armenian FM visits Russia

12:10, 06 Jun 2018

Artsakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan resigns

11:02, 06 Jun 2018

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake registered in Armenia’s Bavra

10:35, 06 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

IMF: Armenia's financial system stability exemplary

Armenia’s Sevan Startup Summit to Take Place in July 2018

Artsakh's Security Service Chief resigns

EU Report: EU-Armenia relations reach new highs

Artsakh Police Chief steps down

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia