The World Bank projects a 4.1% economic growth for Armenia in 2018. Growth is forecast to pick up to 4% in 2018 and 2019.

The World Bank says in a new report on Global Economic Prospects that global economic growth will remain robust at 3.1 percent in 2018 before slowing gradually over the next two years, as advanced-economy growth decelerates and the recovery in major commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies levels off.

Growth in Europe and Central Asia region is projected to moderate to an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in 2018 and edge down to 3.1 percent in 2019, as a modest recovery among commodity exporting economies is only partially offset by a slowdown among commodity importers.