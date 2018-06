The Armenian National Assembly voted 62 to 35 with no abstentions today to approve the government program.

Speaking ahead of the vote PM Nikol Pashinyan assured that “the new government will not fail, the people will not fail, the revolution will not fail.”

The new government was formed after Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister on May 8 following weeks of protests that saw ex-Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resign.