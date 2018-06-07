Artsakh FM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation at the Line of contact

18:58, 07 Jun 2018


On June 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the organization of the monitoring conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Special attention was paid to the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In this context, Masis Mayilian stressed that Azerbaijan’s tactics on escalating tensions had been  used lately not only in the Artsakh direction, but in other directions as well, which can lead to the destabilization of the situation in the region.

