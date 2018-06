On 6 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received “Aurora” prize laureate, well-known physician Tom Catena.

The President welcomed Tom Catena’s decision to visit Artsakh, noting that our country was well aware of his activity and felt great respect for him.

Co-founder of the “Aurora” Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh Republic minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan and other officials were present at the meeting.