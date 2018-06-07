Dutch queen’s sister found dead at Buenos Aires home

The younger sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has died at her home in the Argentine capital, the BBC reports.

Inés Zorreguieta was 33 and is reported by local media to have taken her own life.

She was the godmother to Queen Maxima’s youngest daughter, 11-year-old Princess Ariane.

Queen Maxima, a native Argentinian, married then Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander in 2002. They have three children.

According to reports, Inés Zorreguieta worked for the civil service in Buenos Aires, and had been suffering from depression.