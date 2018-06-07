Dutch queen’s sister found dead at Buenos Aires home

18:01, 07 Jun 2018
Off

The younger sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has died at her home in the Argentine capital, the BBC reports.

Inés Zorreguieta was 33 and is reported by local media to have taken her own life.

She was the godmother to Queen Maxima’s youngest daughter, 11-year-old Princess Ariane.

Queen Maxima, a native Argentinian, married then Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander in 2002. They have three children.

According to reports, Inés Zorreguieta worked for the civil service in Buenos Aires, and had been suffering from depression.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Poland's Sejm ratifies the new EU-Armenia deal

00:36, 08 Jun 2018

Artsakh FM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation at the Line of contact

18:58, 07 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament approves government program

18:47, 07 Jun 2018

Aurora Humanitarian visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

18:36, 07 Jun 2018

Russia's new Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian President

17:29, 07 Jun 2018

Armenians in Moscow disrupt presentation of a book denying the genocide

16:40, 07 Jun 2018

Russia will respect a decision on Karabakh's return to negotiations

16:10, 07 Jun 2018

Armenia placed 100th in FIFA World Ranking

15:16, 07 Jun 2018

Stronger ties with Moscow a priority for Armenia - FM

14:54, 07 Jun 2018

Armenian PM says can’t reserve the right to negotiate on behalf of the people of Artsakh

13:18, 07 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Poland's Sejm ratifies the new EU-Armenia deal

Artsakh FM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation at the Line of contact

Armenian Parliament approves government program

Aurora Humanitarian visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Russia's new Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian President

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia