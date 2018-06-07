LIVE: Armenian Parliament discusses government program

10:52, 07 Jun 2018
Off

The Armenian National Assembly is discussing the government program.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent the program to the Parliament on June 1.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenians in Moscow disrupt presentation of a book denying the genocide

16:40, 07 Jun 2018

Armenia placed 100th in FIFA World Ranking

15:16, 07 Jun 2018

Stronger ties with Moscow a priority for Armenia - FM

14:54, 07 Jun 2018

Armenian PM says can’t reserve the right to negotiate on behalf of the people of Artsakh

13:18, 07 Jun 2018

Four Congressmen join Armenian Caucus

12:13, 07 Jun 2018

OSCE to hold monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

11:41, 07 Jun 2018

Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catena visits Artsakh

10:12, 07 Jun 2018

AGBU Europe marks centennial of the First Republic of Armenia in Brussels

10:06, 07 Jun 2018

Five Armenians charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

23:00, 06 Jun 2018

Trump grants clemency to Kardashian-backed nonviolent drug offender

21:20, 06 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenians in Moscow disrupt presentation of a book denying the genocide

Armenia placed 100th in FIFA World Ranking

Stronger ties with Moscow a priority for Armenia - FM

Armenian PM says can’t reserve the right to negotiate on behalf of the people of Artsakh

Four Congressmen join Armenian Caucus

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia