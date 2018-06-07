Russia will respect a decision on Karabakh’s return to negotiations

Russia will respect any decision on Nagorno Karaabkh’s participation in the negotiations on conflict settlement taken jointly by Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his visiting Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“Russia’s stance remains unchanged. It has always backed the settlement of the Karabakh conflict through the OSCE Minsk Group, which Armenia is part of along with Azerbaijan and other countries. We are convinced that this is an optimal format, ans as one of the co-chairing countries, together with the French and American counterparts, we are working on a common, non-contradictory line of creating conditions that would allow Yerevan and Baku to reach an agreement,” Lavrov said.

“If at some stage the parties agree that Nagorno Karabakh should again b represented at the negotiations, it will be their decision which we will respect,” the Russian Foreign Minister added.

H reminded that Nagorno Karabakh participated in the process at some stages, but the format was later changed with an agreement between parties.

Armenian Prime Minister earlier stressed the importance of Nagorno Karabakh’s participation in the negotiations to “raise the effectiveness of the talks.”