Russia will respect a decision on Karabakh’s return to negotiations

16:10, 07 Jun 2018
Off

Russia will respect any decision on Nagorno Karaabkh’s participation in the negotiations on conflict settlement taken jointly by Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his visiting Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“Russia’s stance remains unchanged. It has always backed the settlement of the Karabakh conflict through the OSCE Minsk Group, which Armenia is part of along with Azerbaijan and other countries.  We are convinced that this is an optimal format, ans as one of the co-chairing countries, together with the French and American counterparts, we are working on a common, non-contradictory  line of creating conditions that would allow Yerevan and Baku to reach an agreement,” Lavrov said.

“If at some stage the parties agree that Nagorno Karabakh should again b represented at the negotiations, it will be their decision which we will respect,” the Russian Foreign Minister added.

H reminded that Nagorno Karabakh participated in the process at some stages, but the format was later changed with an agreement between parties.

Armenian Prime Minister earlier stressed the importance of Nagorno Karabakh’s participation in the negotiations to “raise the effectiveness of the talks.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Poland's Sejm ratifies the new EU-Armenia deal

00:36, 08 Jun 2018

Artsakh FM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation at the Line of contact

18:58, 07 Jun 2018

Armenian Parliament approves government program

18:47, 07 Jun 2018

Aurora Humanitarian visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

18:36, 07 Jun 2018

Dutch queen's sister found dead at Buenos Aires home

18:01, 07 Jun 2018

Russia's new Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian President

17:29, 07 Jun 2018

Armenians in Moscow disrupt presentation of a book denying the genocide

16:40, 07 Jun 2018

Armenia placed 100th in FIFA World Ranking

15:16, 07 Jun 2018

Stronger ties with Moscow a priority for Armenia - FM

14:54, 07 Jun 2018

Armenian PM says can’t reserve the right to negotiate on behalf of the people of Artsakh

13:18, 07 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Poland's Sejm ratifies the new EU-Armenia deal

Artsakh FM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation at the Line of contact

Armenian Parliament approves government program

Aurora Humanitarian visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Dutch queen's sister found dead at Buenos Aires home

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia