Adidas unveils Predator boots for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia’s Coat of Arms

Аdidas has unveiled Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s ‘ArmArs’ boots based on the latest modification of the trans-generational Adidas Predator 18’s, Swithadot.com reports.

“We took inspiration from his unique character – he is so humble and positive. That’s why, we went for ‘old look’ texture, making them look like a treasure found after half a century in a forgotten closet. A full make-over was imminent, this time in both Armenia and Arsenal F.C. famous colors,” the firm said.

Pictured on the boots is a free hand-drawn Arsenal logo and the Armenian Coat of Arms symbol. On the inside there is ‘The Gunners’ tag – for all the supporters, and ‘Armenia’ written on domestic language. Finally, both his ‘7’ and ’18’ are done in the heel area.