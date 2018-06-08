Armenia’s Defense Minister to attend NATO meeting on Afghanistan

13:13, 08 Jun 2018
Off

An Armenian delegation led by Defense Minister David Tonoyan has left for Brussels to participate in the meeting of Defense Ministers of countries contributing troops to NATO’s Resolute Support mission.

The Defense Ministers of NATO member and partner countries will discuss issues related to the reinforcement of the security environment and stability in Afghanistan. As a result of the meeting it is expected to formulate a common vision of solving problems.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Tonoyan is expected to have meetings with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, Greek Minister for National Defense   Panagiotis Kammenos, Deputy Secretary General for CSDP and Crisis Response at the European External Action Service Pedro Serrano, other officials.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Adidas unveils Predator boots for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia's Coat of Arms

16:45, 08 Jun 2018

CNN's Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

15:56, 08 Jun 2018

Mascot Books publishes children’s book on Armenian Genocide relief efforts

15:11, 08 Jun 2018

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri firing

14:55, 08 Jun 2018

Armenia's new deal with EU compatible with EAEU membership - FM

13:29, 08 Jun 2018

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its front-line positions

12:47, 08 Jun 2018

Facebook privacy bug 'affects 14 million users'

10:18, 08 Jun 2018

Trump says he could invite Kim to US

10:15, 08 Jun 2018

Poland's Sejm ratifies the new EU-Armenia deal

00:36, 08 Jun 2018

Artsakh FM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation at the Line of contact

18:58, 07 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Adidas unveils Predator boots for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia's Coat of Arms

CNN's Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Mascot Books publishes children’s book on Armenian Genocide relief efforts

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri firing

Armenia's new deal with EU compatible with EAEU membership - FM

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia