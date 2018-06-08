Armenia’s Defense Minister to attend NATO meeting on Afghanistan

An Armenian delegation led by Defense Minister David Tonoyan has left for Brussels to participate in the meeting of Defense Ministers of countries contributing troops to NATO’s Resolute Support mission.

The Defense Ministers of NATO member and partner countries will discuss issues related to the reinforcement of the security environment and stability in Afghanistan. As a result of the meeting it is expected to formulate a common vision of solving problems.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Tonoyan is expected to have meetings with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, Greek Minister for National Defense Panagiotis Kammenos, Deputy Secretary General for CSDP and Crisis Response at the European External Action Service Pedro Serrano, other officials.