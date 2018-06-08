Armenia’s new deal with EU compatible with EAEU membership – FM

13:29, 08 Jun 2018
Off

The Eurasian Economic Union is an important mechanism for development and we use it, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Russian Kommersant daily.

According to him, it’s a good format for cooperation between partners. “It provides us with access to large markets, enables us to work freely in partner countries and cooperate on a wide range of domains.

The Foreign Minister added that Armenia uses different mechanisms of cooperation to strengthen the security architecture and levers of the country’s development.

“We have not taken any steps that would serve the development of relations with a certain country at the cost of relations with others. We have spoken openly about the level of our relations with Russia. We have dialogue with the US and relations with the European Union. At the same time we enjoy deepest partnership with Russia. And the stronger we stand on our feet, the more confident and reliable we’ll be for all those we have relations with, and this first of all applies to Russia,” he said.

Speaking about the Eastern Partnership Program, Minister Mnatsakanyan said “it’s a platform of cooperation and dialogue.”

“For us it is a mechanism and tool for the consolidation of the process of Armenia’s development,” he added.

The Foreign Minister noted that Armenia’s new agreement with the European Union is compatible with EAEU membership.

“We are confident that strong and stable Armenia is a good partner,” he stated.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Adidas unveils Predator boots for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia's Coat of Arms

16:45, 08 Jun 2018

CNN's Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

15:56, 08 Jun 2018

Mascot Books publishes children’s book on Armenian Genocide relief efforts

15:11, 08 Jun 2018

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri firing

14:55, 08 Jun 2018

Armenia's Defense Minister to attend NATO meeting on Afghanistan

13:13, 08 Jun 2018

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its front-line positions

12:47, 08 Jun 2018

Facebook privacy bug 'affects 14 million users'

10:18, 08 Jun 2018

Trump says he could invite Kim to US

10:15, 08 Jun 2018

Poland's Sejm ratifies the new EU-Armenia deal

00:36, 08 Jun 2018

Artsakh FM, OSCE Rep. discuss situation at the Line of contact

18:58, 07 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Adidas unveils Predator boots for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia's Coat of Arms

CNN's Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Mascot Books publishes children’s book on Armenian Genocide relief efforts

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri firing

Armenia's Defense Minister to attend NATO meeting on Afghanistan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia