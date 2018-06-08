Armenia’s new deal with EU compatible with EAEU membership – FM

The Eurasian Economic Union is an important mechanism for development and we use it, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Russian Kommersant daily.

According to him, it’s a good format for cooperation between partners. “It provides us with access to large markets, enables us to work freely in partner countries and cooperate on a wide range of domains.

The Foreign Minister added that Armenia uses different mechanisms of cooperation to strengthen the security architecture and levers of the country’s development.

“We have not taken any steps that would serve the development of relations with a certain country at the cost of relations with others. We have spoken openly about the level of our relations with Russia. We have dialogue with the US and relations with the European Union. At the same time we enjoy deepest partnership with Russia. And the stronger we stand on our feet, the more confident and reliable we’ll be for all those we have relations with, and this first of all applies to Russia,” he said.

Speaking about the Eastern Partnership Program, Minister Mnatsakanyan said “it’s a platform of cooperation and dialogue.”

“For us it is a mechanism and tool for the consolidation of the process of Armenia’s development,” he added.

The Foreign Minister noted that Armenia’s new agreement with the European Union is compatible with EAEU membership.

“We are confident that strong and stable Armenia is a good partner,” he stated.