Residents of Artsakh have never been citizens of independent Azerbaijan – MFA

20:50, 08 Jun 2018
Off

The residents of Artsakh are citizens of an independent, sovereign state called the Republic of Artsakh and have never been citizens of independent Azerbaijan, Artsakh Foreign Ministry’s Press Secretary Ani Sargsyan said in comments to Armenpress

 

Moreover, she said “Azerbaijan does not have the moral right to consider the residents of Artsakh as citizens of a state, which, since its inception, has purposefully pursued a policy of terror, ethnic cleansing and massacres, seeking to deprive the people of Artsakh not only of life but also of their homeland.”

The comments come after Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s statement that the residents of Artsakh are “citizens of Azerbaijan.” 

“One of the recent manifestations of the true attitude of the Azerbaijani authorities towards the citizens of Artsakh was the statement made by the same official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry during the military aggression against Artsakh in April 2016 that “there is no civilian population” in Artsakh and “there is only a field and the military on the opposite side”, trying to justify the killing of civilians in Artsakh,” Ani Sargsyan noted.

 

“The reaction of official Baku to the democratic processes in Artsakh and reforms carried out by the authorities of the republic testifies that Azerbaijan exists in a different system of values, where the Azerbaijani people themselves are deprived of their constitutional right to freely and independently decide their own fate and determine the form of government in their own country,” she stated. 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

17:23, 08 Jun 2018

Adidas unveils Predator boots for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia's Coat of Arms

16:45, 08 Jun 2018

CNN's Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

15:56, 08 Jun 2018

Mascot Books publishes children’s book on Armenian Genocide relief efforts

15:11, 08 Jun 2018

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri firing

14:55, 08 Jun 2018

Armenia's new deal with EU compatible with EAEU membership - FM

13:29, 08 Jun 2018

Armenia's Defense Minister to attend NATO meeting on Afghanistan

13:13, 08 Jun 2018

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its front-line positions

12:47, 08 Jun 2018

Facebook privacy bug 'affects 14 million users'

10:18, 08 Jun 2018

Trump says he could invite Kim to US

10:15, 08 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Adidas unveils Predator boots for Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia's Coat of Arms

CNN's Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Mascot Books publishes children’s book on Armenian Genocide relief efforts

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri firing

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]am

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia