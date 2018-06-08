Trump says he could invite Kim to US

10:15, 08 Jun 2018
US President Donald Trump said he would consider inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong-un to the White House if their summit in Singapore goes well, the BBC reports.

Mr Trump made the comment after meeting Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe to discuss the 12 June summit.

He said it was possible an agreement to end the Korean War could be reached, though he called that “the easy part” of the negotiations.

“It’s what happens after that that is really important,” he told reporters.

The US and its regional allies want to see North Korea give up its nuclear weapons but Mr Trump acknowledged that it “will take longer” than one meeting to realise that goal.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking later at the White House, said Kim Jong-un had indicated to him personally that he was willing to denuclearise – although it is not clear if that means North Korea is coming closer to the US vision of what that entails.

