Armenian airports post 9.2% passenger traffic growth

The passenger traffic of two airports of Armenia in January-May 2018 made 955 476 people, which is 9.2% more than in the same previous last year.

The passenger flow in two Armenian airports made 217,615 people in May 2018, meaning a 5.4% growth compared to the same month in 2017.

Freight transportation in Zvartnots airport in January-May 2018 made 6,540 tons of goods as compared to 9,340 tons last year.

The number of flights to and from Zvartnots and Shirak Airports grew 11.5% in January-May 2018 as compared to the same period last year.