Armenian MFA deplores Azeri provocation ahead of Co-Chair’s visit

12:02, 11 Jun 2018
Off

Establishment of an atmosphere conducive to peace talks is key to achieving progress in the Karabakh conflict settlement process, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan has said.

The comments come in the wake of a ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side, which saw an Artsakh Defense Army soldier killed.

The Spokesman described these actions ahead of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ visit to Armenia as “yet another provocation on the part of Baku aimed at aggravating the situation in the region and disrupting the implementation of agreements that would help ease tensions.”

He said that the incident comes to prove the importance of respecting the 1994-1995 agreements on establishment and respect for ceasefire, implementation of the agreement on creation of investigation mechanisms reached during 2016-2017 summits, expansion of the Office of the Personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

“We have declared on many occasions that establishment of an atmosphere conducive to peace talks is key to achieving progress in the Karabakh conflict settlement process. Such actions of the Azerbaijani side actually pursue an opposing goal,” Balayan said.

He added that the responsibility for the possible consequences of the provocation lies entirely with the Azerbaijani side.

