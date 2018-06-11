Armenian PM meets MEP Frank Engel

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Member of the European parliament Frank Engel.

The Prime Minister hailed Mr. Engel’s pro-Armenian activity and expressed gratitude for raising issues of concern to Armenia in the European Parliament and objectively presenting the just struggle of the Artsakh people to the world.

Frank Engel assured he would continue his active cooperation with Armenian partners including on issues of Artsakh.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the reinforcement of democracy in Armenia, fight against corruption, implementation of reforms in different spheres.

The parties exchanged views on the Karabakh conflict settlement process.