Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week, RIA Novosti reports.

Pashinyan is expected to visit Russia for the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Medvedev told the agency.

“Yes. We are waiting for him for football,” Peskov said.

The Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Arman Eghoyan had earlier said Pashinyan would visit Moscow within the framework of the 2018 World Cup.