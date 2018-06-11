At least 12 killed in Afghan ministry attack

17:27, 11 Jun 2018
Photo: AFP

 

At least 12 people have been killed and 31 wounded in a suicide bombing at a government ministry in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul, the BBC reports.

Women and children were among the casualties, according to an official.

The attack happened as employees at the Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development left early for Ramadan.

The Islamic State group (IS) has claimed responsibility for the blast, which came just two days after the Taliban agreed to its first-ever truce.

Its ceasefire with the Afghan government is due to run for three days during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr later this week.

