Belarus interested in bolstering all-round partnership with Armenia

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Armenia President Armen Sarkissian as the countries mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, BelTA reports.

“Over a quarter of a century the Belarusian-Armenian relations have acquired a sustainable development dynamics, the countries maintain a constructive dialogue. The productive cooperation between the two countries has always relied on solid traditions of friendship and mutual understanding between our nations,” the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is eager to continue and enhance all-round partnership with Armenia, including within the framework of integration initiatives and new joint projects in various fields.