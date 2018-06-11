Daron Acemoglu says ready to support the Armenian government

11:10, 11 Jun 2018
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Head of the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office Varag Siseryan, Director of the Center for Strategic Initiatives Alexander Khachatryan and Director of SDG National Innovation Lab Erik Gyulazyan held a video-conference with world-famous economist, Professor Daron Acemoglu to discuss the possible avenues of cooperation.

The Prime Minister presented the government’s programs and priorities. Acemoglu stressed that “it’s time to undertake and start implementing short-term, mid-term and long-term institutional reforms with a focus on politics, as well as in the fields of justice, improvement of finical systems and investment climate. He noted that these should be concrete actions aimed at achieving results within a certain period of time.

Daron Acemoglu attached importance to the implementation of mechanisms of flexible institutional checks and balances in different branches of power, which will ensure the exclusion of the previously existing vicious phenomena, improvement of the government’s transparency, which will allow the public to keep track of the authorities’ actions.

“As a result of the government’s present activity citizens feel their involvement in politics. Many in Armenia are really excited and want to be part of politics,” Daron Acemoghlu said.

The economist expressed willingness to support the Armenian government in any format on its path of development, democratization and reforms.

The interlocutors agreed to continue discussions in the future.

