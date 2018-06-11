Investigative Committee Chief Aghvan Hovsepyan resigns

President of Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan has submitted his resignation. He announced the decision at a meeting with the Committee staff. He thanked the staff for joint work and voiced hope they would continue to perform their constitutional duties for the sake of the country’s prosperity and for ensuring justice.

“I have decided to resign, and I want to inform all of you about it. I would also like to thank all those who I have worked for 45 years in the legal system,” Mr. Hovsepyan stated.

Aghvan Hoivsepyan said he will continue to engage in creative, scientific, pedagogical and social activities.

Hovsepyan was appointed as president of the Investigative Committee in 2014. He had previously served as Prosecutor General.