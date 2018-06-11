Investigative Committee Chief Aghvan Hovsepyan resigns

14:32, 11 Jun 2018
Off

President of Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan has submitted his resignation. He announced the decision at a meeting with the Committee staff. He thanked the staff for joint work and voiced hope they would continue to perform their constitutional duties for the sake of the country’s prosperity and for ensuring justice.

“I have decided to resign, and I want to inform all of you about it. I would also like to thank all those who I have worked for 45 years in the legal system,” Mr. Hovsepyan stated.

Aghvan Hoivsepyan said he will continue to engage in creative, scientific, pedagogical and social activities.

Hovsepyan was appointed as president of the Investigative Committee in 2014. He had previously  served as Prosecutor General.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Mkhitaryan, Xavi talk 2018 FIFA World Cup

18:30, 11 Jun 2018

At least 12 killed in Afghan ministry attack

17:27, 11 Jun 2018

Armenian PM meets MEP Frank Engel

16:37, 11 Jun 2018

Polish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

15:29, 11 Jun 2018

Belarus interested in bolstering all-round partnership with Armenia

13:29, 11 Jun 2018

Armenian airports post 9.2% passenger traffic growth

13:12, 11 Jun 2018

Nominations now open for 2019 Aurora Prize

12:57, 11 Jun 2018

Armenian PM to attend World Cup opening, meet Putin

12:15, 11 Jun 2018

Armenian MFA deplores Azeri provocation ahead of Co-Chair's visit

12:02, 11 Jun 2018

Daron Acemoglu says ready to support the Armenian government

11:10, 11 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Mkhitaryan, Xavi talk 2018 FIFA World Cup

At least 12 killed in Afghan ministry attack

Armenian PM meets MEP Frank Engel

Polish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

Belarus interested in bolstering all-round partnership with Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia