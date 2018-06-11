Mkhitaryan, Xavi talk 2018 FIFA World Cup

Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Russia will be one of the teams he will be cheering for at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Armenia captain, however, refrains from singling out any team.

“I will be watching all matches with great interested and I hope that the best prepared team will win the cup,” Mkhitaryan said at a live Q&A on Vkontakte, which also featured former Spain international Xavi Hernández.

“There is a huge pressure on the Russian national team. If they start the first match well, they will have a good chance to qualify for the play-off stage,” Mkhitaryan said.

Former Spain international Xavi says Russia has a historic chance to win at home and believes they will be able to overcome the pressure and perform well.

Speaking about Arsenal’s perspective in 2018-2019 season, Mkhitaryan said they will try their best to be in the top four.

“We’ll have to work hard this year and try to avoid the mistakes we made last year. We have huge expectations from the next season, and we’ll try to be in the top four,” Henrikh said.