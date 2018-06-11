Polish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

The delegation led by the Head of the Polish-Armenian Parliamentary Group of the Parliament of the Poland Tadeusz Woźniak, accompanied by the Head of the Armenian National Assembly’s Armenia-Poland Friendship Group Vahan Harutyunyan and member of the Friendship Group Suren Manukyan visited Tsistsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

The guests laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal fire immortalizing the memory of the innocent victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

Members of the delegation then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute, got acquainted with the documents proving the Armenian Genocide and observed the exhibits. They left a note in the guestbook.