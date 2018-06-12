Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan has resigned. The resignation follows the government’s decision to apply the compulsory component of the funded pension system.

When assuming the Minister’s duties she spoke for postponing the full implementation of the compulsory component for a year to find better solutions through public discussions.

“After long discussions it became clear that the government does not support my proposal. Instead, a different offer was presented and approved at the government sitting,” Tandilyan said in a Facebook post.

“The compulsory component did not enjoy and does not enjoy public support and the reasons are different and multi-layer. It has social, legal, political and structural problems and I see no way for implementation of the compulsory component without discussing it with the public, revealing problems and seeking acceptable solutions,” she added.

Mane Tandilyan wished success and farsightedness to the new government for the benefit of democratic Armenia.

She also announced the decision to quit the Bright Armenia (Lusavor Hayastan) Party.