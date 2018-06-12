Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

18:56, 12 Jun 2018
Off

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan has resigned. The resignation follows the government’s decision to apply the compulsory component of the funded pension system.

When assuming the Minister’s duties she spoke for postponing the full implementation of the compulsory component for a year to find better solutions through public discussions.

“After long discussions it became clear that the government does not support my proposal. Instead, a different offer was presented and approved at the government sitting,” Tandilyan said in a Facebook post.

“The compulsory component did not enjoy and does not enjoy public support and the reasons are different and multi-layer. It has social, legal, political and structural problems and I see no way for implementation of the compulsory component without discussing it with the public, revealing problems and seeking acceptable solutions,” she added.

Mane Tandilyan wished success and farsightedness to the new government for the benefit of democratic Armenia.

She also announced the decision to quit the Bright Armenia (Lusavor Hayastan) Party.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Street in Chicago named after American Armenian WWII Hero Harold A. Bezazian

17:56, 12 Jun 2018

If Baku wants real progress, it should negotiate directly with Stepanakert – Armenia’s Deputy FM

16:49, 12 Jun 2018

Trump, Kim adopt joint statement

14:54, 12 Jun 2018

Armenian National Committee of Australia launches Canberra Office

13:13, 12 Jun 2018

Armenian President visits Russian Embassy on Russia Day

12:28, 12 Jun 2018

Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day

12:03, 12 Jun 2018

Footage shows Azerbaijani citizens visiting graves in Armenia-controlled lands

11:50, 12 Jun 2018

Artsakh President says will not seek reelection in 2020

11:15, 12 Jun 2018

US and North Korean leaders hold historic talks

10:13, 12 Jun 2018

Mkhitaryan, Xavi talk 2018 FIFA World Cup

18:30, 11 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Street in Chicago named after American Armenian WWII Hero Harold A. Bezazian

If Baku wants real progress, it should negotiate directly with Stepanakert – Armenia’s Deputy FM

Trump, Kim adopt joint statement

Armenian National Committee of Australia launches Canberra Office

Armenian President visits Russian Embassy on Russia Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia