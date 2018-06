On 12 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received relatives of National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Monte Melkonyan.

Monte Melkonyan’s life, heroic path and significant input in the Artsakh liberation struggle were touched upon during the meeting.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that Monte Melkonyan was among the greatest figures of the Armenian nation, whose commitment and feats in defending the Fatherland became a role model and inspiration source for the generations to come.