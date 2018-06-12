Artsakh President says will not seek reelection in 2020

11:15, 12 Jun 2018
Off

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has said he will not seek reelection at the 2020 presidential elections.

“I would like to officially declare that I will not run for President.  I will participate as a citizen of Artsakh who elects a new President,” Bako Sahakyan said in an interview with Public TVs of Armenia and Artsakh.

He stressed that the decision is a well-thought and stems from the imperative to build a democratic and civilized country.

He pledged to take all measures to ensure that the upcoming elections ate free, fair and transparent.

“We have gone through a difficult path together, fighting for the sake of justice, freedom and independence. And we have earned our legitimate right to be proud of our homeland. No one can in any way distract our people from the path they have chosen. We’ll solve all issues together,” President Sahakyan said.

“Our strength is in our unity, in the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora tandem. It is the duty of any of us to keep all this unshaken,” the President stated.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Trump, Kim adopt joint statement

14:54, 12 Jun 2018

Armenian National Committee of Australia launches Canberra Office

13:13, 12 Jun 2018

Armenian President visits Russian Embassy on Russia Day

12:28, 12 Jun 2018

Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day

12:03, 12 Jun 2018

Footage shows Azerbaijani citizens visiting graves in Armenia-controlled lands

11:50, 12 Jun 2018

US and North Korean leaders hold historic talks

10:13, 12 Jun 2018

Mkhitaryan, Xavi talk 2018 FIFA World Cup

18:30, 11 Jun 2018

At least 12 killed in Afghan ministry attack

17:27, 11 Jun 2018

Armenian PM meets MEP Frank Engel

16:37, 11 Jun 2018

Polish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

15:29, 11 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Trump, Kim adopt joint statement

Armenian National Committee of Australia launches Canberra Office

Armenian President visits Russian Embassy on Russia Day

Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day

Footage shows Azerbaijani citizens visiting graves in Armenia-controlled lands

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia