Artsakh President says will not seek reelection in 2020

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has said he will not seek reelection at the 2020 presidential elections.

“I would like to officially declare that I will not run for President. I will participate as a citizen of Artsakh who elects a new President,” Bako Sahakyan said in an interview with Public TVs of Armenia and Artsakh.

He stressed that the decision is a well-thought and stems from the imperative to build a democratic and civilized country.

He pledged to take all measures to ensure that the upcoming elections ate free, fair and transparent.

“We have gone through a difficult path together, fighting for the sake of justice, freedom and independence. And we have earned our legitimate right to be proud of our homeland. No one can in any way distract our people from the path they have chosen. We’ll solve all issues together,” President Sahakyan said.

“Our strength is in our unity, in the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora tandem. It is the duty of any of us to keep all this unshaken,” the President stated.