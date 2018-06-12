Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia’s Day. The message states:

“Distinguished Mr. President,

Please accept my warm congratulations on the occasion of state holiday – Russia’s Day.

This momentous day became a starting point for statebuilding, social and economic development of the country, structural changes in the areas of education, science and culture which the brotherly people of Russia can be rightly proud of. Accomplishments have further enhanced the role and reputation of the country at the international arena.

Deep roots of our two peoples’ interaction, which is based on solid, centuries-long strong ties, trust and mutual assistance, today promote the deepening of Armenia’s and Russia’s bilateral partnership.

I am confident that the persistent advancement of the multifaceted interstate relations will continue to stem from the basic interests of our peoples and states and serve the regional and international security.

Distinguished Mr. President,

I wish you excellent health, well-being and all the best, as well as peace and prosperity to the citizens of the Russian Federation”.