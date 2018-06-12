US and North Korean leaders hold historic talks

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have become the first sitting US president and North Korean leader to meet, an unprecedented development after a year of exchanging threats, the BBC reports.

The pair shook hands at a luxury hotel in Singapore’s Sentosa island before proceeding to talks.

Mr Trump said “a lot of progress” was made, and said he would soon attend a signing ceremony with Mr Kim.

They have been discussing defusing tensions and nuclear disarmament.

However, it is unclear what document the two leaders would be signing.

Analysts are split on what the summit will achieve. Some see it as a propaganda win for Mr Kim, others a potential path to peace.

The two men walked towards each other and firmly gripped each other’s hands in front of US and North Korean flags.

Mr Trump patted Mr Kim’s arm as they stood on red carpet and exchanged a few words before turning to face the gathered press.

The US president predicted a “terrific relationship” with the North Korean leader.

“I feel really great. We’re going to have a great discussion and will be tremendously successful,” Mr Trump said.

Sitting alongside each other, ahead of a one-on-one meeting, the pair appeared relaxed against the odds.