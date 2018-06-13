Armenia plans to boost gas-electricity transaction with Iran

Armenia is looking to increase natural gas imports from Iran based on an agreement that would allow the neighboring state to receive up to 600,000 cubic meters more gas from the current level of 1 mcm per day, the National Iranian Gas Company’s director for international affairs said, the Financial Tribune reports.

“Yerevan Thermal Power Plant is willing to import more gas to deliver more power to Iran in peak demand hours,” Behzad Babazadeh was also quoted as saying by Shana, the National Iranian Oil Company’s news agency.

According to the official, an Armenian delegation is expected to visit Tehran next week to negotiate the details of a new deal to exchange gas for electricity.