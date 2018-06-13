Armenia plans to boost gas-electricity transaction with Iran

09:51, 13 Jun 2018
Off

Armenia is looking to increase natural gas imports from Iran based on an agreement that would allow the neighboring state to receive up to 600,000 cubic meters more gas from the current level of 1 mcm per day, the National Iranian Gas Company’s director for international affairs said, the Financial Tribune reports.

“Yerevan Thermal Power Plant is willing to import more gas to deliver more power to Iran in peak demand hours,” Behzad Babazadeh was also quoted as saying by Shana, the National Iranian Oil Company’s news agency.

According to the official, an Armenian delegation is expected to visit Tehran next week to negotiate the details of a new deal to exchange gas for electricity.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian PM to attend 2018 World Cup opening, meet Putin in Moscow

12:57, 13 Jun 2018

Armenian PM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss ways for furthering Karabakh peace process

12:44, 13 Jun 2018

2018 Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung’s name added to the Chronicles of Aurora

11:25, 13 Jun 2018

Armenia welcomes Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

10:22, 13 Jun 2018

IWF lifts doping suspensions on Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey

09:25, 13 Jun 2018

Armenian Foreign Minister receives Minsk Group Co-Chairs

01:10, 13 Jun 2018

Footage shows mobilization of Azerbaijani military equipment and manpower

20:05, 12 Jun 2018

Artsakh President meets Monte Melkonyan's family

19:24, 12 Jun 2018

Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

18:56, 12 Jun 2018

Street in Chicago named after American Armenian WWII Hero Harold A. Bezazian

17:56, 12 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian PM to attend 2018 World Cup opening, meet Putin in Moscow

Armenian PM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss ways for furthering Karabakh peace process

2018 Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung’s name added to the Chronicles of Aurora

Armenia welcomes Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

IWF lifts doping suspensions on Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia