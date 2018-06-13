Armenia welcomes Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

10:22, 13 Jun 2018
Armenia has welcomed the Singapore Summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“We welcome the historic Singapore Summit between leaders of the United States and North Korea held on June 12,” the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

” We consider it as an important step towards finding a comprehensive solution aimed at overcoming differences and reducing the tension in the Korean Peninsula,” the Ministry said.

