Armenia welcomes Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

Armenia has welcomed the Singapore Summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“We welcome the historic Singapore Summit between leaders of the United States and North Korea held on June 12,” the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.
” We consider it as an important step towards finding a comprehensive solution aimed at overcoming differences and reducing the tension in the Korean Peninsula,” the Ministry said.
