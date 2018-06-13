Armenian DM briefs Co-Chairs on situation at Azerbaijan border

18:19, 13 Jun 2018
Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Armenian Defense Minister briefed the Co-Chairs on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Defense Minister noted that Azerbaijan keeps taking actions destabilizing the situation at the line of contact, which result in new deaths.

During the meeting reference was made to the advancement of Azerbaijani defense positions in Nakhijevan.

David Tonoyan stressed that Armenia continues to support the unequivocal respect for the ceasefire regime through implementation of confidence-building measures.

He noted that the Armenian Armed Forces keep following the situation and controlling any movement.

