Armenian Foreign Minister receives Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informs in a Twitter post.
The Armenian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s approaches and position on the negotiation process by emphasizing that Armenia is committed to exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue within the framework of the OSCE MG co-chairmanship.
