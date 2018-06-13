Armenian Foreign Minister receives Minsk Group Co-Chairs

01:10, 13 Jun 2018
Off

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informs in a Twitter post.

The Armenian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s approaches and position on the negotiation process by emphasizing that Armenia is committed to exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue within the framework of the OSCE MG co-chairmanship.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Footage shows mobilization of Azerbaijani military equipment and manpower

20:05, 12 Jun 2018

Artsakh President meets Monte Melkonyan's family

19:24, 12 Jun 2018

Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

18:56, 12 Jun 2018

Street in Chicago named after American Armenian WWII Hero Harold A. Bezazian

17:56, 12 Jun 2018

If Baku wants real progress, it should negotiate directly with Stepanakert – Armenia’s Deputy FM

16:49, 12 Jun 2018

Trump, Kim adopt joint statement

14:54, 12 Jun 2018

Armenian National Committee of Australia launches Canberra Office

13:13, 12 Jun 2018

Armenian President visits Russian Embassy on Russia Day

12:28, 12 Jun 2018

Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day

12:03, 12 Jun 2018

Footage shows Azerbaijani citizens visiting graves in Armenia-controlled lands

11:50, 12 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Footage shows mobilization of Azerbaijani military equipment and manpower

Artsakh President meets Monte Melkonyan's family

Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

Street in Chicago named after American Armenian WWII Hero Harold A. Bezazian

If Baku wants real progress, it should negotiate directly with Stepanakert – Armenia’s Deputy FM

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia