Armenian PM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss ways for furthering Karabakh peace process

12:44, 13 Jun 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and the Personal Representative of the OSCXE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the Co-Chairs’ role in the negotiation process on the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict and voiced confidence that an effective cooperation will be formed.

The Co-Chairs congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being elected as Prime Ministers and pledged to spare no effort to reach a peaceful solution to the issue.

The interlocutors attached importance to the commitment to solve the issue in a peaceful way and stressed the need to implement the agreements reached in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Vienna.

The Prime Minister reiterated Armenia’s willingness to continue to work with the Co-Chairs toward a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The parties discussed the steps to be taken to establish an atmosphere conducive to furthering the negotiation process and referred to the situation in the conflict zone.

