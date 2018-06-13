Georgian Prime Minister resigns

22:40, 13 Jun 2018
The prime minister of Georgia says he has decided to step down, citing differences within the ruling party, AP reports.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili said Wednesday that he and the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, disagreed over economic issues. He wouldn’t elaborate.

Kvirikashvili’s move reflects escalating political infighting in the ex-Soviet Caucasus region nation.

In recent weeks, Kvirikashvili and his Cabinet have been targets of protests sparked by a court ruling over the December killings of two teenagers in Tbilisi. Protesters accuse the Cabinet and prosecutors of handling the investigation poorly and were calling for Kvirikashvili’s resignation.

It will be up to the parliament controlled by Georgian Dream to name the new prime minister.

