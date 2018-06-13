Glendale names street after Artsakh

Part of Maryland Avenue between Wilson and Harvard Street in Glendale has been named after Artsakh, ANCA Glendale informs.
The Glendale City Council passed a resolution renaming two blocks of Maryland Ave. to Artsakh Ave.
