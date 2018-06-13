IWF lifts doping suspensions on Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey

09:25, 13 Jun 2018
Off

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has lifted the doping suspensions on Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. IWF has found that the three suspended countries have met all the criteria to warrant the provisional restoration of some of their rights as members. This includes a conditional return of athletes to competition under stricter eligibility requirements compared to those regularly imposed by the IWF.

Turkey has been given the opportunity to participate with youth athletes at youth IWF events since 11 June 2018 and with junior and senior athletes and Technical Officials from 19 June 2018.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been given the opportunity to participate with youth athletes at youth IWF events from 19 June 2018 and with junior and senior athletes and Technical Officials from 19 August 2018.

The decision to favor youth athletes reflects a decision of the IWF Executive Board to provide additional opportunities for a young and demonstrably clean generation of young weightlifters who can serve as ambassadors for the sport in international competition.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian PM to attend 2018 World Cup opening, meet Putin in Moscow

12:57, 13 Jun 2018

Armenian PM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss ways for furthering Karabakh peace process

12:44, 13 Jun 2018

2018 Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung’s name added to the Chronicles of Aurora

11:25, 13 Jun 2018

Armenia welcomes Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

10:22, 13 Jun 2018

Armenia plans to boost gas-electricity transaction with Iran

09:51, 13 Jun 2018

Armenian Foreign Minister receives Minsk Group Co-Chairs

01:10, 13 Jun 2018

Footage shows mobilization of Azerbaijani military equipment and manpower

20:05, 12 Jun 2018

Artsakh President meets Monte Melkonyan's family

19:24, 12 Jun 2018

Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs resigns

18:56, 12 Jun 2018

Street in Chicago named after American Armenian WWII Hero Harold A. Bezazian

17:56, 12 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian PM to attend 2018 World Cup opening, meet Putin in Moscow

Armenian PM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss ways for furthering Karabakh peace process

2018 Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung’s name added to the Chronicles of Aurora

Armenia welcomes Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

Armenia plans to boost gas-electricity transaction with Iran

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia