IWF lifts doping suspensions on Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has lifted the doping suspensions on Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. IWF has found that the three suspended countries have met all the criteria to warrant the provisional restoration of some of their rights as members. This includes a conditional return of athletes to competition under stricter eligibility requirements compared to those regularly imposed by the IWF.

Turkey has been given the opportunity to participate with youth athletes at youth IWF events since 11 June 2018 and with junior and senior athletes and Technical Officials from 19 June 2018.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been given the opportunity to participate with youth athletes at youth IWF events from 19 June 2018 and with junior and senior athletes and Technical Officials from 19 August 2018.

The decision to favor youth athletes reflects a decision of the IWF Executive Board to provide additional opportunities for a young and demonstrably clean generation of young weightlifters who can serve as ambassadors for the sport in international competition.